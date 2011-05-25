Sulphur man arrested for sex crime charge

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a complaint in reference to Nicholas P. Spell, 19, of Sulphur, having an inappropriate consensual sexual relationship with a 14 year old girl.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Spell who confirmed these allegations.

On May 19, Spell was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Judge Wilford Carter set his bond at $3,500.

CPSO Detective David Doucett is the lead investigator on this case.