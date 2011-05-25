Body of missing fisherman found in Cameron Parish

Officials with the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office say the body of a missing fisherman has been found.

The body of 31-year-old Leighton Theriot of Kaplan was reportedly found around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say he was found in Umbrella Bay on Grand Lake.

Theriot first went missing on Monday afternoon while he was on a fishing trip. Officials say he was not wearing a life preserver when he went into the water.

Foul play is not expected in Theriot's death.

