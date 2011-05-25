Authorities investigating home invasion, rape

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a home invasion and rape that occurred in northwest Acadia Parish early Wednesday morning.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon the incident was reported shortly after 2:00 a.m. from a resident living on Osage Trail Road near Church Point. The suspect gained entrance through the front door of the residence and demanded money before physically assaulting the 54-year-old victim.

Investigators advise that the suspect is described as being a light skin black male subject, approximately 5'10", mid 20's to early 30's wearing a white rag across his face and a jogging jacket with a hoodie.

Anyone that may have been seen someone walking in the area between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. is asked to contacted the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Division at 788-8700.