House bill could repeal LA income tax - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

House bill could repeal LA income tax

A set of bills in the Louisiana House could eliminate Louisiana's corporate and personal income taxes.

House Bill 633 would eliminate corporate income taxes, while House Bill 634 would phase out personal income taxes if the bills pass.

Republican Rep. Hunter Greene introduced the measure that would strip nearly a billion dollars from state coffers in the upcoming fiscal year and about $15 billion over five years.

"The consensus in the House of Representatives is that we certainly would like to pay less taxes," said Rep. Michael E. Danahay (D) with District 33. "By reducing the personal income tax or the corporate income tax, that puts more money into the economy through those reductions."

If the bill passes and the revenue is not replaced, however, the tax repeal would force steep cuts in state services and agencies.

"The elimination of revenue is just cold turkey, and it would have a significant impact on the institutions that rely upon it in the state of Louisiana,' said Rep. Danahay.

Residents in Lake Charles claimed they would not mind not having to pay personal income tax. However, residents do question what the catch is the proposal.

Christian Bellard of Lake Charles attends school at Sowela Technical College. Bellard fears that his school could face cuts if the revenue is not replaced.

"It could take away from the federal assistance program that I go through to help pay for books," said Danahay.

Republican Rep. Hunter Greene has shelved, at least temporarily, his proposals to eliminate Louisiana's corporate and personal income taxes. Greene said he wants to prompt a legislative discussion about changes in the state tax code and the size of state government. Greene said he may try to bring up the proposals again later this session.

The Senate is scheduled to consider a similar idea Wednesday.

Governor Bobby Jindal said he is not taking the proposals seriously because lawmakers haven't offered any plan for how they would cope with the loss of the money without devastating health care and education.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly