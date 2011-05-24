Victim identified, arrest made in homicide investigation

Authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department have identified the victim of an early Tuesday morning shooting and say they have arrested a suspect in the incident.

Detectives were called to the 2900 block of General Pershing Street around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

No one was found when officers arrived at the scene, but it was determined the shooting victim - 19-year-old Leonard Carnell Lambert - was at a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have made an arrest in their investigation. Jeremy Paul LaVergne of Lake Charles has been arrested on a charge of first degree murder.

"We have a 19-year-old man who's dead and a 21-year-old man who's in jail for something that was absolutely senseless," said Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus. "The tragedy of it is that this is a good neighborhood by all accounts."

Neither the victim nor the suspect is believed to live in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Neighborhood residents tell 7 News that lots of young people did like to hang out at the park located across the street from where the shooting took place.

Family members of Lambert said he graduated from high school in Houston, TX earlier this year and had just returned to Lake Charles.

LCPD officials say the investigation continues.

