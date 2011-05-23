McNeese State Baseball Lands Four on All-Conference

McNeese State's Jace Peterson, Lee Orr, Seth Granger and Jordan LeGros have been named to the 2011 All-Southland Conference baseball team and the Cowboy pitcher has been selected the league's reliefer of the year.

The conference announced the team Monday.

Peterson, a repeat selection, and Orr, a third time pick, were named to the first team and Granger and LeGros to the second team. Cowboy third baseman Renny Weber was given an honorable mention.

"It's about what we expected," said McNeese head coach Terry Burrows of the selection of the four Cowboys to the all-conference team. "I'm very proud of them for the seasons that they had."

Peterson set a school record for career stolen bases (78) while LeGros set a record for saves in a single season (12) and Orr tied the single season record for doubles with 23.

Besides LeGros' reliefer of the year honor, other special awards went to Stephen F. Austin's Bryson Myles as the player of the year, hitter of the year and newcomer of the year, to Texas State's Carson Smith as pitcher of the year, to Central Arkansas' Jonathan Davis as freshman of the year and to Texas State's Ty Harrington as Coach of the Year.

LeGros completed his collegiate career for the Cowboys this past season while both Peterson and Orr are expected to be picked high enough in the upcoming major league draft that they may not return. Granger is also a junior who could be drafted.

Although he was not ticketed to be the McNeese closer when the season opened, LeGros quickly took over that spot and was one of the best in the nation. He led the conference in saves with 12 and appeared in 27 games. He posted a 3-2 won-lost record along with a 2.27 ERA and struckout 38 batters in 31.2 innings.

Peterson had another standout year at shortstop for the Cowboys, batting .335 with 67 runs scored. He led the team and the conference in triples with eight, hit nine doubles and two home runs and drove in 34 runs. He also stole 30 bases and posted a .940 fielding percentage (298 chances).

Orr, who was a second team all-SLC pick last season, batted .322 and belted a team high eight home runs, giving him 40 for his career, the second highest total in school history.

He also drove in 54 runs and stole 18 bases. In the field he committed only two errors in 164 chances.

Granger came away with the Cowboy batting title, posting a .372 mark. He also led the team in RBIs with 55 and in hits with 84. He had a .976 fielding percentage on 126 chances and made a team high 10 assists from the outfield.

In his first season with the Cowboys, Weber posted a .335 batting average, the second highest on the team and had a team high .460 on base percentage.