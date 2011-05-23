LCPD searching for robbery suspect

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department are searching for a robbery suspect, and they need your help.

Around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, the LCPD was called to the Circle K at 520 East Prien Lake Road in reference to a robbery. The clerk reportedly told officials that a black male entered the business and placed a beer on the counter to purchase it. According to the clerk, as soon as the register drawer opened, the man went behind the counter, pushed the clerk down and removed cash from the register. The man then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as 6' to 6'2", 180 to 200 pounds with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a black colored button up shirt with large white letters across the shoulders, a gold emblem across his left chest and a gold military insignia with black colored pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about the identity of this subject, you are asked to contact Sergeant Lecia McCullough at 337-491-1311.

