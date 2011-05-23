Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder/suicide

Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have identified the victims of an apparent murder-suicide under investigation since Monday morning.

According to the CPSO, an 11-year-old boy found his mother, 38-year-old Sheree Lynn Cruz, and 39-year-old Adam Keith Brown both dead, suffering gunshot wounds.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, but authorities say the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies were called to the scene on Southernwoods Drive off of LA 397 just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors say they did not hear any gun shots, but they did hear the young boy.

"The little boy [was] outside crying, yelling that his mom was dead," said Keisha Day, who lives in the neighborhood.

"It's very scary," said Latrall January, another neighbor. "That's really bad having to find his mom."

Authorities said they were planning to interview the young boy with the hope that he could provide them with more information about what happened.

The investigation continues.

