Lafayette man dies in single vehicle crash

A single vehicle crash in Klondike claims the life of a Lafayette man. It happened around 4:30 Sunday morning on Talens Landing Road.

According to the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, the 56-year-old victim was ejected after he lost control of his truck and ran off the road. Authorities don't suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

At this time the victim's name is not being released until next of kin can be notified.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.