Lock and Load: Women's Self-Defense at CPSO

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) held an event called Safe & Secure: A Ladies Firearm Safety and Self-Defense Workshop. 

Women from the local area learned hand to hand combat from the deputies of CPSO who are certified self-defense instructors. 

Eric Manuel, CPSO Deputy, mentioned that women should always be thinking of the "what ifs" in any situation. Manuel says not to drop your guard ever, in fact you should always be cautious of your surroundings and remain confident.

One of the things discussed today was to be alert. If you see someone walking towards you or behind you or just near you and they are wearing a jacket/coat in 90 degree weather… start thinking "what ifs".  Also remember that crime can come in many shapes and forms. There are people who may wish you the same harm in a standard suit as it is a person wearing sneakers and a hooded sweater. With crystal methamphetamine addicts on the rise, being on the offense is a good move.

This story is about women learning to protect themselves, so this female reporter decided to learn a few things. One of those things: Firearm safety.

Sgt. Ben Angerstein, CPSO, was one of today's firearm instructors at the Calcasieu Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy.  He encourages anyone who wants to learn how to use a firearm in self-defense properly to get proper education and training as guns – in the wrong hands – can be dangerous.

With the tools the women came to learn today, they leave knowing they'll never be an easy target.

For more information on upcoming self-defense classes held by the CPSO, contact the sheriff's training office at 337-491-3850.

