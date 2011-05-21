Heckhaven rehabilitates ospreys rescued from LA floods

A lake area rehabilitation center for animals has taken in more than a dozen ospreys rescued from flooded isolated areas near Cow Island Lake, Louisiana.

Heckhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is currently caring for 13 ospreys rescued by wildlife agents earlier this week.

The group of ospreys range from newborn nestlings to almost grown birds.

Suzy Heck, owner of Heckhaven, said she expected to care for the migratory birds after hearing that the Bonnet Carre Spillway had opened.

"A lot of the areas that are going to be flooded out are marshlands where ospreys are nesting," said Heck.

Heck is currently faced with the task of preparing the young ospreys for the wild.

"We'll have to teach them how to grab a fish and eat," said Heck. "We have an adult osprey in for rehab that we're hoping will take over as a surrogate mother and take care of them until they're ready be released."

Heckhaven will care for the birds until the water near the Cow Island Lake area recedes.

"If the water stays like this, then we will try to raise up the babies here," said Heck.

The center is preparing for more rescued flood animals to come their way in the near future.

"We expect to get more of something in," said Heck. "We just hope they've rescued all of the ospreys by now."

Heckhaven is currently seeking donations from the community to help care for the rescued birds. The facility is in need of fish and meat products. Donations can be dropped off at 6927 Starboard Drive in Lake Charles.