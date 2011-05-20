Concert brings hope to young boy

The following is a news release from the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (May 20, 2011)—An "All Star Benefit Concert" is coming to the Burton Coliseum on June 5 hosted by the Heroes for Holden. The concert is being held to raise money for a 4-year-old boy named Holden Gothia who was physically abused by his mother at five weeks old.

The nonprofit organization, Heroes for Holden, is aiming to raise $500,000, because the surgery is not covered by financial aid. Due to his injuries he will go through major reconstructive surgery until the age of nine.

The "All Star Benefit Concert" includes entertainers: Tracy Byrd, Wayne Toups, Jerry Jeff Walker, Zona Jones, Foret Tradition, Damon Troy, Jiven Gene, Skeeter Jones and The Beer Can Band. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 and barbecue dinners will be sold for $8 each along with alcoholic and non alcoholic refreshments.

For more information, please go to www.heroesforholden.org and watch the posted video to learn more about Holden Gothia.