Man sentenced in Federal Court for threats against the President - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man sentenced in Federal Court for threats against the President

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney's Office:

Lake Charles, La.: United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announces today the sentencing of Mikeal Minton, 35, for making threats against the President of the United States. Minton was sentenced to 57 months in prison for each count, to run consecutive, and three years of supervised release. The sentence was imposed by U. S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.

Minton pleaded guilty in December of 2010 to two counts of making threats against President Barack Obama. The defendant wrote by hand, two threatening letters to President Obama and described in each letter that he intended to kill President Obama upon his release from prison, using a high-powered rifle. He further stated that the President would die by his hand and that there was nothing anyone could do to stop him.

While being interviewed by the United States Secret Service, the defendant admitted to writing the letters and that he meant for the threats to be taken seriously. Further, during the interview, Minton would not retract the threats and stated that he had every intent to carry out his plan to assassinate the President.

Speaking to today's sentence, U. S. Attorney Finley stated: "This case should send a clear message that federal law enforcement take threats to the President seriously and that there are serious consequences for these types of crimes."

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, Baton Rouge Resident Agency and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James T. McManus.

