Woman hospitalized after crashing car into apartment

The driver of an automobile was sent to the hospital after crashing into an apartment in Lake Charles on Friday. The accident happened minutes after 10:30 a.m.

According to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department, Christa Ellis was traveling eastbound on I-210 near mile marker 11. She reportedly became lightheaded and blacked out. She then veered off the roadway going over a fence when she went airborne, hitting a tree and ultimately running through the outside wall of an apartment on Falconer Lane.

The vehicle came to rest inside the bedroom of the apartment. Luckily, no one was in the home at the time of the crash.



Ellis was initially trapped inside her vehicle and was unable to get out, but the fire department responded to assist.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake Charles Police Department.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.