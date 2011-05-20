Vehicle accident, mobile classroom burned

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - At least one person was hurt when a bus and SUV collided and burst into flames Friday morning. The bus is a Title 1 mobile classroom.

It happened on Broad Street near 2nd Ave. around 8 am. Smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

Both the vehicle and bus caught fire. Lake Charles Police say the driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries. The bus driver wasn't injured. Authorities said no children were on board the bus.

