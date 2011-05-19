Testimony underway in Newton family trial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Testimony underway in Newton family trial

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Little by little, witness by witness the state is trying to piece together the puzzle for the jury as to what happened March 27, 2010 that resulted in a little girl being killed after spending an evening at the mall.

The state is trying to sort out for the jury the facts that led up to the shooting of Alexus Rankins after she left Prien Lake Mall that night in March. Alexis died two days later.

 So far the jury has seen a number of videos captured by surveillance cameras at the mall that show large groups of young people moving around in the area of the cinema and eventually off mall property where the shooting occurred. The videos also show from a distance the scene of the shooting where you can see a man crouched down next to the wounded teen.

According to testimony, police who work mall security had picked up on that trouble seemed to be brewing between rival gang members and it seems that Alexus Rankins was caught in the crossfire. She was apparently shot in a drive by shooting that may actually have targeted someone else though that's not yet clear.

On trial for first degree murder is Sean Newton the alleged trigger man.

Others on trial for lesser offenses include Sean's brother Brandon charged with accessory after the fact to First Degree Murder, obstruction of justice and inciting a riot.

Sean's parents Nina and Rodney Newton are also charged for allegedly trying to help the boys avoid capture and Nina is charged with obstruction of justice.

Witnesses included two young teen girls who were with Alexus at Creole and Dixie Drive when she was shot.

Earlier in opening statements attorneys for defendants said the jury would hear confusing and inconsistent testimony that will not prove guilt of any defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.

The testimony will resume tomorrow morning as the state continues putting on its case.

Copyright 2011KPLC.All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly