CPSO looking for men in connection with burglary

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On May 4 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a victim who lived in Westlake regarding assistance needed with recovering property that was stolen from his business in Houston, Texas, the prior night.

Information from the victim led detectives to a residence in Westlake where they recovered the stolen property, which included a 32' goose neck trailer, a John Deere tractor w/ front end loader and box blade attachments, two zero-turn lawn mowers, 9 weed eaters and 3 back pack blowers, all with an estimated value of over $70,000.

The victim also reported a truck stolen in the burglary of his Houston business which was located by Vinton Police Department abandoned on the side of the road in Vinton.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the two men in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

CPSO Detective John Liptak is the lead investigator on this case.