Louisiana State Police faces possible Trooper layoffs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana State Police faces possible Trooper layoffs

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police has worked diligently to streamline agency operations without adversely affecting public safety.  However, the House Appropriations Committee recently amended HB 1 removing over $800,000 from the Traffic Enforcement Program within the Louisiana State Police's budget.  This amendment would force the Department to lay off State Troopers which has never been done in its 75 year history.

"Public safety has been and continues to be my number one priority.  Up to this point we have been able to make significant budget reductions while maintaining the level of service expected by the citizens we serve," said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent.  "We have ‘done more with less' in the form of vehicles, equipment, training and support services.  I do not want to be the first Superintendent in our long history to lay off Troopers."

State Police has not hired any new Troopers since 2008 yet has found ways to continue to ensure public safety by working more efficiently, effectively and through unprecedented partnerships.  However, with each passing year, the number of troopers continues to decline through attrition.  If State Police is forced to lay off Troopers, it would negatively impact the number of criminal arrests made, crashes investigated, motorists assisted and response times. Additionally, this will contribute to the state trooper patrol strength falling below the recommended levels noted in a recent manpower study.  All of which will negatively affect public safety in Louisiana.

Edmonson continued, "Although we have faced considerable budget challenges over the last three years, we have experienced a significant decrease in the number of fatality and injury crashes while increasing the number of DWI arrests.  I attribute this success to proactive enforcement, a strong educational message and public safety partnerships."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly