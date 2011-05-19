Opening statements made in trial for murder of Alexus Rankins

Opening statements were made Thursday morning in the trial for the murder of 14-year-old Alexus Rankins.

The jury, seated Wednesday afternoon, is made up of 5 women and 7 men.

Sean Newton is charged with first degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed Rankins as she walked home from the movies in her Lake Charles neighborhood in March 2010.

Police say the shooting stemmed from gang violence and believe Rankins was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

