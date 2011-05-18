Sen. Mount offers substitute to Senate Bill 226

Dramatic changes to the bill that would have combined the boards that regulate psychologists and Licensed Professional Counselors. Senate Bill 226, authored by Senator Willie Mount, has gained a lot of opposition since introduced this legislative session.

After more then two and half hours of discussion Wednesday in committee, Mount offered a substitute for the bill that would keep both boards separate. It would also clarify the scope of practice for Licensed Professional Counselors.

Both sides have one week to look over the changes before it's brought back before the Health and Welfare Committee.

