City of Sulphur implements temporary outdoor water ban

The following is a news release from the City of Sulphur:

Mayor Chris Duncan has announced that the City's water plants are currently working to full capacity.

Based on the operator's observations of water storage levels, it is believed that these demands are primarily a result of a broken water main, which has been repaired.

Businesses and residents are asked to refrain from any outdoor usage of water until levels in the water plants increase.

It is anticipated that levels should return to normal by Friday, May 20, 2011.