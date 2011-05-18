State Police arrest alleged Lake Charles casino cheats

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

LAKE CHARLES - On May 12, 2011, troopers with the Gaming Enforcement Section of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations began an investigation into reported cheating at L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort in Lake Charles. The crime was discovered by casino surveillance personnel who used their advanced capabilities to expose the crime. They then forwarded the information to gaming enforcement troopers.

The investigation led to the arrest of a dealer, 42-year-old Derrick Weldon of Lake Charles, Louisiana, for cheating and swindling over $1,500 ($257,200) as well as conspiracy to commit cheating and swindling.

A patron who also participated in the criminal activity, 33-year-old Charbel Tannous of Houston, Texas, left the casino before being apprehended. A warrant for Tannous was obtained for cheating and swindling over $1,500 ($143,800) as well as conspiracy to commit cheating and swindling.

On May 17, 2011, Tannous was pulled from an outgoing international flight in Houston, Texas, just prior to take off. Tannous will be extradited back to Louisiana.

The bond for Tannous has been set at $1,000,000 by Judge Canaday. The bond for Weldon was set at $25,000 by Judge Carter.

If convicted, each faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $4,500 fine. The investigation is ongoing.