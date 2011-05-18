Students at E.K. Key Elementary tour book bus

Students at E.K. Key Elementary took a tour through Bess the book bus Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Francis of Tampa, Florida started the book tour out of her passion for reading and helping kids. Each student got to pick out a book to take home.

The bus travels all over the country to distribute more than 20,000 books to students every year.

The bus is based in Tampa, Florida. Louisiana is their 5th state to visit this year.

