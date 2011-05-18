Thriving 30-somethings: Kimberly Dellafosse

How much can you accomplish by age 40? Kimberly Dellafosse, 39, has set the bar high with her glammed up entrepreneurship and community service. Dellafosse once roamed the halls of hospitals as a registered nurse for 14 years, but recently took a "leap of faith" to pursue her passion. Opening Glam N Gloss day spa three years ago, her business instincts have proven excellent. The self-proclaimed beauty-junkie decked her spa out in crystal chandeliers, animal print and pink. Now the Glam N Glass brand is off the ground, she is taking her message of inner beauty to young girls in the lake area. Dellafosse founded the Glam Squad for high school girls to grasp business concepts, branding and marketing.

"I've done it and I just hope that I serve as an inspiration to other African American women to pursue entrepreneurship," said Dellafosse.

She also mentors fourth graders at Oak Park Elementary. "I am a firm believer that we have to get involved," said Dellafosse. "People complain about what's going on with our kids. ‘Oh education…kids aren't behaving.' They just need a positive."

This is only the beginning for Dellafosse. She just added another business into her already busy life this time to promote small businesses in the lake area. In addition to her businesses and mentoring, she has a husband and two young boys

