New reaction to suspension & demotion of Sulphur Police Chief

The Sulphur Police Department gathered for their annual awards banquet but one person was notably not there. Chief Chris Abrahams did not attend. Abrahams was suspended for 15 days with pay and demoted to the rank of captain by Mayor Chris Duncan after an investigation revealed alleged violations of civil service law pertaining to promotions within the department.

Among the awards handed out Tuesday night were for marksmanship: 13 received expert status, another 13 sharpshooter status, and six marksman status. Officer of the Year went to Allen Desormeaux. Supervisor of the Year went to Major Vinetta Brisco.

While their were a lot of smiles in the audience, under the circumstances we had to ask about morale in the department.

"It's good. Of course any time you have a warrior in question it is going affect the troops. There is concern. The job of a police officer of course is to protect and serve and these guys are trained and have the qualifications to put all that aside and continue to do their jobs," said Mel Estes, with Sulphur Police.

Abraham is expected to file an appeal with the Sulphur Civil Service Board. During Abrahams' suspension, Assistant Chief Billy Craddock is assuming the duties of chief.

Meanwhile, Sulphur Police will honor the fallen officers with a memorial service scheduled to be held on Thursday May 19, at 5 p.m. at the West Cal Arena.

