Multiple citations issued during seatbelt checkpoint - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple citations issued during seatbelt checkpoint

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

LAKE CHARLES - On Tuesday, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D and deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a seatbelt checkpoint on Louisiana Highway 384 east of Nelson Road.  Troopers and deputies issued a total of 76 citations.

During the checkpoint, held from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., troopers issued 64 citations including 15 seatbelt, 4 child restraint, 17 expired motor vehicle inspection, 4 no motor vehicle inspection, 7 illegal tint, 10 license plate, 3 driving under suspension, 1 no driver's license, 1 failure to register, 1 insurance, and 1 no driver's license on person.  A nationally certified child safety seat technician assisted with the proper installation of two child safety seats.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wrote 12 citations including 1 seatbelt, 7 expired motor vehicle inspection, 3 illegal tint, and 1 expired license plate.

Additionally, 3 subjects were released to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

In 2009, 65 percent of vehicle occupants who lost their lives on Louisiana highways were not properly restrained.  State police and other law enforcement agencies conduct seatbelt checkpoints in an effort to generate compliance with state laws and to help ensure that you and your family are safe on Louisiana roadways.

Support for seatbelt checkpoints comes from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.  Additional seatbelt checkpoints are planned for undisclosed locations in the Troop D area.

