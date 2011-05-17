Sulphur man indicted, arrested for alleged sex crime

Authorities arrested a Sulphur man after he was indicted by a grand jury for an alleged sex crime charge involving a juvenile.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint back in July 2010 from the Department of Children and Family Services regarding 31-year-old Darrell G. Leger of Sulphur having inappropriate sexual contact with a 4-year-old.

On May 12, Leger was indicted by a grand jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested on Monday and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. A judge set his bond at $450,000.

