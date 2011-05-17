One Lake Charles man arrested for theft, another wanted

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On April 19, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Walmart Supercenter located on Highway 14, in reference to a theft.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the store video surveillance camera captured two men, later identified as Antonio Tompkins, 17, and Gerald D. Richmond, 18, both of Lake Charles, pulling on locked cages in the electronic department, which contained laptop computers. They were able to create a large enough gap to remove ten laptops and placed them in a shopping cart. Tompkins and Richmond were then seen exiting through the front door with no merchandise.

Approximately three hours later, they were seen on video returning to the store and to the cart they abandoned earlier, which contained the laptops that were removed from locked cages. When an off duty security deputy approached Tompkins and Richmond, they fled the store without the laptop computers.

The next day, Tompkins and Richmond were arrested by LCPD for stealing seven laptops from the Walmart Supercenter located on Nelson Road.

Tompkins, who was still incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center for those thefts, was re-arrested by CPSO and charged with theft over $1,500 for the April 19th theft. Richmond had already been released on bond for the theft on April 20th investigated by LCPD so the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating him. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson is the lead investigator on this case.