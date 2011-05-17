Sulphur man arrested for burglary, theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On April 9, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Vinton in reference to a theft that occurred earlier that day at Niblett's Bluff Park.

The deputy spoke with the victim who stated after returning from fishing at the park, he noticed his wallet, which included his credit card, along with a digital camera, digital tracking device, and an 18-volt drill, were missing from his truck parked at the park.

After reviewing video surveillance footage from the park, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Johnathan A. Guidry, 18, of Sulphur. The investigation also revealed Guidry used the victim's credit card to make two purchases at a Vinton convenience store, which was confirmed by video surveillance footage from the store.

On May 13, Guidry was arrested in connection with the theft and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; theft $500 to $1,500; and unauthorized use of an credit card.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $75,000.

CPSO Detective Sgt. Sconnie Granger is the lead investigator on this case.