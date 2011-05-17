Apparent drowning victim found under I-10 bridge

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department confirmed the body of a Welsh man who reportedly drowned while swimming at the I-10 beach on Saturday has been found.

Agents with Wildlife and Fisheries located the body of 19-year-old Ray Lee Vital underneath the I-10 bridge around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams have been searching for Vital's body since he went missing while swimming on Saturday afternoon at the I-10 beach.

Officials with the LCPD, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for him late into the night Saturday, and resumed searches on Sunday.

