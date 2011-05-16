Downtown at Sundown to showcase U.S. Air Force's rock band

The following is a news release from the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA:

On Friday, May 20th, residents and visitors will get the chance to experience a different side of the United States military as Top Flight, the U.S. Air Force's rock band, will take the stage during the Downtown at Sundown concert series. The City of Lake Charles and the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana are proud to continue working together to present the 13th season of the event which celebrates the diverse culture and local businesses of downtown Lake Charles. For four consecutive Fridays from May 13th to June 3rd, Downtown at Sundown showcases the finest in local art, music, and food.

Top Flight, the popular music ensemble of the United States Air Force Band of the West stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, is composed of several active Air Force men and women who are also skilled musicians from across the nation. The band travels over 30,000 miles annually to perform for audiences across the Southwest. Formed in 1991 as a response to the growing demand of popular music nationwide, Top Flight performs a variety of music from R&B to classic rock and roll to top 40 radio hits, and since 2006, the band has been deployed three times to perform at overseas military bases to boost morale of active military men and women. The concert is sponsored by Global Industries, and musician Courtney Broussard will perform on stage between Top Flight's sets.

"We are so excited that we will be able to showcase the talents of Top Flight and the active duty men and women in the band," Matt Young, Executive Director of the Arts Council stated. "Downtown at Sundown is proud to have them on stage, and we hope that everyone will come out to support the military men and women that make up the innovative band."

Downtown at Sundown also showcases food by downtown restaurants, local artists and craft vendors, and children's entertainment. Coke, Budweiser, and Miller products will be available, and all beverage sales benefit the Arts Council and its efforts to fund and support Southwest Louisiana arts and cultural organizations. Generous sponsorships from the American Press, CITGO, Business First Bank, Entergy, and Global Industries make it possible for an estimated 1,500 attendees each week to enjoy the free and family-friendly event.

Downtown at Sundown is held at the Downtown Merchants' parking lot on the corner of Broad Street and Ryan Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on each Friday and is free to the public. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. No ice chests are allowed, and guests are welcome to bring chairs. For more information, call the Arts Council at (337) 439-2787.