American Kennel Club dog show to be held in Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau:

LAKE CHARLES— Tails will be wagging at the Burton Coliseum, Thursday through Sunday, June 9-12, as the Calcasieu Parish Kennel Club teams up with the Acadiana Kennel Club of Lafayette to host a combined American Kennel Club (AKC) sanctioned confirmation dog show.

Dogs from all over the area are expected to enter and judges from the United States and Canada will be on hand with various judging assignments.

During the event, several different types of competitions will be held, including conformation, junior showmanship, obedience and best puppy competition.

Vendors will be on hand to sell those hard-to-find items and a CERf and MicroChip clinic will be held on Saturday, June 12. A veterinarian will be on-site to MicroChip and give the CERf certification.

Show hours are 8:30 a.m.—8 p.m. daily and there is no admission charge for the general public. No strollers and dogs not entered in the competitions will be allowed in the coliseum.

For more information, contact Eugene A. Bouquet at (337) 433-9900 or (337) 794-3442. For general tourism information, call the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau at 436-9588 or visit www.visitlakecharles.org.