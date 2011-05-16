Junior Livestock Show coming to Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Junior Livestock Show coming to Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau:

LAKE CHARLES, La- The American Junior Red Brangus Association will be hosting their National Junior Livestock Show on June 15-19 at the Burton Coliseum.

During the week, more than 100 juniors and their families well converge on the area to exhibit their cattle, and participate in numerous leadership and personal enhancement competitions.  Numerous spectators, families, and friends will be in attendance throughout the weeklong event making it a great opportunity to experience everything Louisiana has to offer.  

"We are looking forward to funfilled week with great cattle, good friends, and plenty of events for everyone in the family," said Mandy Fischer, event organizer. "We are all working to ensure a successful event for our juniors as well as for all in attendance.  This year's AJRBA junior officer team, junior committee members, and parents alike are committed in making this year's show great.  This year's show will be held in conjunction with the ARBA Convention & Futurity Heifer Sale.  This will bring more breeders and cattle enthusiast to the area."

Events scheduled for the week include a crawfish harvesting tour, airboat rides, salesmanship contest, showmanship contest, livestock show, costume contest, Quiz Bowl, Ag Olympics, cattle sale, live and silent auctions and a crawfish boil. 

All of the livestock competitions and sales will be held at the Burton Coliseum while the business meetings and awards banquet will take place at the Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel.

For more information, contact the bureau at (337) 436-9588 or  log onto www.visitlakecharles.org.

