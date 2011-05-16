Lake Charles man arrested for child porn

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – During the early morning hours of May 13, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Division, along with the assistance of Louisiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators, arrested Jose L. Murgueitio-Rivera, 20, of Lake Charles, after a two month investigation revealed he was downloading and distributing child pornography.

Murgueitio-Rivera was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with pornography involving juveniles.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $350,000.