Vernon Parish couple arrested after church burglaries

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and Leesville Police Chief Greg Hill announce the arrest of Nathan Aubrey Jeane, age 25, of New Llano.

Since March 2011 the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office has conducted a joint investigation with the Leesville Police Department in regards to burglaries that have occurred at twenty three area churches and eight area businesses.

Area churches have been burglarized on approximately 29 occasions.



An intense investigation by Sheriff's Detectives and City Investigators in which countless hours of criminal patrol, reviewing of surveillance video, and conducting interviews with victims and witnesses led to the identification and ultimately the arrest of Jeane.

Jeane was arrested on May 14, 2011 after Detectives conducting criminal patrol witnessed him burglarize a business in Vernon Parish.

Jeane was charged with one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Theft. Additional charges are being prepared and Jeane is expected to be arrested this week on additional warrants. Nathan Jeane remains in the Vernon Parish Jail and no bond has been set at the time of this release.

Also arrested in relation to the investigation was Nathan Jeane's wife, Candice Marie Jeane, age 25, of New Llano.



Candice Jeane was arrested on one count of Accessory after the Fact and Obstruction of Justice. A Bond totaling $ 2500.00 was set for Candice Jeane and she was released from the Vernon Parish Jail after posting bond.

Sheriff Craft states, "I greatly appreciate the effort put forth by the Deputies and Detectives of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and the Officers and Investigators of the Leesville Police Department. Both agencies worked in conjunction to identify and apprehend this suspect. I remind the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Any suspicious persons or activities should be reported to local law enforcement immediately."