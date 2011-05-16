Vernon Parish couple arrested after church burglaries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vernon Parish couple arrested after church burglaries

Nathan Aubrey Jeane (Source: VPSO) Nathan Aubrey Jeane (Source: VPSO)
Candice Marie Jeane (Source: VPSO) Candice Marie Jeane (Source: VPSO)

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and Leesville Police Chief Greg Hill announce the arrest of Nathan Aubrey Jeane, age 25, of New Llano.

Since March 2011 the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office has conducted a joint investigation with the Leesville Police Department in regards to burglaries that have occurred at twenty three area churches and eight area businesses.

Area churches have been burglarized on approximately 29 occasions.
 
An intense investigation by Sheriff's Detectives and City Investigators in which countless hours of criminal patrol, reviewing of surveillance video, and conducting interviews with victims and witnesses led to the identification and ultimately the arrest of Jeane.

Jeane was arrested on May 14, 2011 after Detectives conducting criminal patrol witnessed him burglarize a business in Vernon Parish.

Jeane was charged with one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Theft.  Additional charges are being prepared and Jeane is expected to be arrested this week on additional warrants.  Nathan Jeane remains in the Vernon Parish Jail and no bond has been set at the time of this release.

Also arrested in relation to the investigation was Nathan Jeane's wife, Candice Marie Jeane, age 25, of New Llano.
 
Candice Jeane was arrested on one count of Accessory after the Fact and Obstruction of Justice. A Bond totaling $ 2500.00 was set for Candice Jeane and she was released from the Vernon Parish Jail after posting bond.

Sheriff Craft states, "I greatly appreciate the effort put forth by the Deputies and Detectives of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and the Officers and Investigators of the Leesville Police Department. Both agencies worked in conjunction to identify and apprehend this suspect.  I remind the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.  Any suspicious persons or activities should be reported to local law enforcement immediately."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly