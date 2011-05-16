Jury selection begins in trial for murder of Alexus Rankins

Jury selection has started in the trial of a family charged in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old Lake Charles girl.

Rodney, Nina, Brandon and Sean Newton have all been charged in the death of Alexus Rankins. Rankins was gunned down in her Lake Charles neighborhood as she walked home from the movies. Police said the shooting stemmed from gang violence. They believe Rankins was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Sean Newton is the accused shooter, charged with first degree murder, inciting to riot and obstruction of justice.

Brandon, who was just 16-years-old at the time, is charged with inciting to riot, accessory after the fact to first degree murder and obstruction of justice. His previous manslaughter charge was amended to inciting to riot on Monday morning.

Their parents Rodney and Nina are both charged with accessory after the fact. Nina is also facing an obstruction of justice charge.

All four sat in the courtroom next to one another, behind their attorneys on Monday.

Jury selection will resume on Tuesday.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.