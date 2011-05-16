Nothing left but twisted metal

near Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Houston river Road near Anthony Ferry Road that sent one man to the hospital early Monday morning.

Authorities tell us the driver's extended cab truck somehow left the roadway and hit a tree. Troopers tell us the only occupant in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

State Police say the crash happened Monday around 1:15 a.m. The investigation continues.

CCopyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.