BPSO Dive Team assisting in possible drowning near Texas

Authorities near the Louisiana-Texas line are searching for a possible drowning victim. The search is centered in the Sabine River near the Highway 190 Bridge that connects Louisiana and Texas. Officials with the Newton County Texas Sheriff's Office say they received the call for help around 2 p.m.

Two people were rescued and taken to separate hospitals. An 18-year-old female from Louisiana was airlifted to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. No word on her condition. A 19-year-old male, also from Louisiana, was taken to a hospital in Jasper, Texas where he was treated and released.

At this time the Beauregard Parish Sheriff Dive Team is assisting Texas authorities search the waters for another 19-year-old male, who is said to be from Nederland, Texas. Authorities estimate the depth of the water to be about 15 to 20 feet.

Also assisting are agents with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

