Local church helping flood victims

Relief is already underway for the immediate needs of flood victims. The youth group at Eastwood Pentecostal Church has a relief drive underway. Organizers say the drive was originally intended for the Alabama tornado victims, but is being diverted to flood victims because of overwhelming response in Tuscaloosa.

Eastwood Youth Pastor Monte Hickingbotton says it's a great way to teach the kids about the importance of giving back.

"As the Junior High Pastor I'm trying to get our kids to think outside of themselves and start to focus on others and the needs of others. Basically what we really wanted to do is to get these kids involved in a need that is beyond themselves," said Hickingbotton.

If you would like to donate they will be collecting items throughout the week. You can drop them off at Eastwood Pentecostal Church: 2501 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, LA. They are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are collecting the following items:

Most Important:

Baby Formula

Cleaning Supplies

Canned Goods

Laundry Detergent

Dish Soap

Other Items:

Diapers

Wipes

Baby Food

Towels/Wash Clothes

Toilet Paper

Kleenex

Deodorant

Tooth Brushes/Tooth Paste

