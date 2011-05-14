Local church helping flood victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local church helping flood victims

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Relief is already underway for the immediate needs of flood victims. The youth group at Eastwood Pentecostal Church has a relief drive underway. Organizers say the drive was originally intended for the Alabama tornado victims, but is being diverted to flood victims because of overwhelming response in Tuscaloosa.

Eastwood Youth Pastor Monte Hickingbotton says it's a great way to teach the kids about the importance of giving back.

"As the Junior High Pastor I'm trying to get our kids to think outside of themselves and start to focus on others and the needs of others. Basically what we really wanted to do is to get these kids involved in a need that is beyond themselves," said Hickingbotton.  

If you would like to donate they will be collecting items throughout the week. You can drop them off at Eastwood Pentecostal Church: 2501 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, LA. They are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are collecting the following items:

Most Important:
Baby Formula
Cleaning Supplies
Canned Goods
Laundry Detergent
Dish Soap

Other Items:
Diapers
Wipes
Baby Food
Towels/Wash Clothes
Toilet Paper
Kleenex
Deodorant
Tooth Brushes/Tooth Paste

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly