Visitors get a taste of Cajun food in Westlake

Pat Blanchard takes a bite of fried catfish from a local vendor at the Westlake Family Fun and Festival. Pat Blanchard takes a bite of fried catfish from a local vendor at the Westlake Family Fun and Festival.
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The 17th Annual Westlake Family Fun and Food Festival kicked Friday evening and runs through Sunday at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The event features food vendors from all over southwest Louisiana that cooked up their best dishes for visitors to sample. Some favorites the food vendors are selling include chicken strips, bosco burgers, gumbo, fried catfish, funnel cakes, and several other dishes.

The festival draws between 8,000 to 10,000 visitors every year. Funds raised a the event go toward a special church fund geared toward helping the needy in the community.

The event is family oriented with a car show, outdoor activities for the kids, a quilt raffle, and an auction indoors.

The live auction is set to begin on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church.

