Lake Charles man arrested for attempted murder

Authorities have arrested a Lake Charles man they say shot a man after a verbal altercation back in April.

On April 15, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a home on See Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Kenneth Riley suffering several gunshot wounds to his torso.

An investigation revealed Riley and 24-year-old Gregory Calvin Brown exchanged words during a verbal altercation. Brown allegedly produced a handgun and shot Riley several times.

Brown turned himself in to authorities on a warrant for attempted second degree murder. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond was set at $250,000.

