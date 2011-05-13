Louisiana state income tax filing deadline is May 16

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue:

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's individual state income tax filing deadline is Monday, May 16.

The fastest, easiest way to file state income taxes is though Louisiana File Online, the free web application from the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

With Louisiana File Online, taxpayers can manage many different aspects of their accounts, including:

• Filing returns online

• Paying taxes electronically

• Checking the status of a refund

• Amending prior-year returns

• Uploading supporting materials, such as receipts and other scanned documents

• Requesting a filing extension

Anyone needing a filing extension for returns due on May 16 must submit their requests on or before the due date. Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions.

Copies of federal filing extensions filed with the IRS are also acceptable. Mail copies to:

Return Extension

Louisiana Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 751

Baton Rouge, LA 70821