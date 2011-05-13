Sowela breaks ground on new Arts and Sciences building

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Officials from Sowela Technical Community College and other area officials gathered Friday afternoon to break ground on the new Arts and Sciences building on Merganser Street.

The new $9 million Arts and Sciences building will add almost 45,000 square feet of space to the main campus of Sowela Technical Community College.

The new development is part of a facilities project passed by the state legislature during the 2007 session.

