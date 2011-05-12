Investigation continues after bus accident

VICTORIA, TX (KPLC) - Authorities initially said a Vinton man driving a truck caused an accident that sent a bus crashing into a light pole, but according to the Victoria Advocate, they have amended their initial statement to say that he has not yet been ticketed, pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

One person died in the incident that happened on Wednesday night, May 11, in Victoria, Texas. Investigators say a passenger bus driver swerved to avoid a truck driven by 30-year-old Larry Marceaux of Vinton. The bus was forced into the median of the road before it hit a utility pole.

53-year-old Juanita Lopez-Perez of Mexico died in the crash. More than a dozen other people were injured.

According to The Advocate, the Texas Department of Public Safety originally said it cited Marceaux for failing to yield the right-of-way. Marceaux reportedly pulled prematurely into oncoming traffic because a tractor-trailer, turning off the highway, blocked his view of oncoming traffic, officials said.

