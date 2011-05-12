CMT's Disaster Relief Concert to air on SWLA Channel

KPLC will air "Music Builds: CMT's Disaster Relief Concert" live on our digital sub-channel 7.2 (The Southwest Louisiana Channel) on Thursday, May 12th, from 8:00 – 9:30pm. This disaster relief fundraising effort is for the American Red Cross in light of the recent devastating storms, flooding and tornadoes.

Viewers can also find the concert on Suddenlink 247.

As part of its pro-social initiative, CMT One will air this live, 90-minute concert special featuring Hank Williams, Jr. and Alabama, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Ronnie Dunn, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Little Big Town and many others to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the recent devastating storms, flooding and tornadoes.

Co-hosted by Erin Andrews, Ron White and Robin Meade, MUSIC BUILDS: CMT DISASTER RELIEF CONCERT will air live from Nashville. Additional artists to be announced; all money raised will benefit the American Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts.

