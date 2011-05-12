Cameron Parish Library breaks ground on new library

The following is a news release from the Cameron Parish Library:

Cameron Parish Library broke ground on the new Grand Chenier Library Thursday, May 12 at 10AM at the corner of Highway 82 and Jim Bonsall Lane. The 1,500 square foot building designed by the Sellers Group of Lafayette reflects the surrounding neighborhood and Cajun community. Priola Construction, Inc. of Lake Charles will perform the work at an estimated cost of $606,000. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2012.

Shown in the photo are Grand Chenier Library Branch Manager Penny Courvelle, Cameron Parish Police Jury President Charles Precht, Grand Chenier Police Jury Member Thomas McDaniel, Architect Marshall Sellers of the Sellers Group, FEMA representative Mike McCloskey, GOHSEP representative James Clark, Library Board President Cyndi Sellers, Johnson Bayou Library Board Member Lisa Hunt, Library Director Bobbie Morgan, Creole Library Board Member and Cameron Parish School Superintendent Stephanie Rodrigue, Grand Chenier Library Board Member Wanita Harrison, and Grand Lake Library Board Member John Calzada.