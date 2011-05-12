Fort Polk man arrested for child porn, obscenity

Officials in Vernon Parish arrested a Fort Polk man on a child porn charge after an ongoing investigation into an inappropriate relationship between him and a 14-year-old female.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says 42-year-old Philip Geraci of Fort Polk was arrested Thursday for one count of pornography involving a juvenile and one count of obscenity. The bond for both of the charges totals $30,000.

He was taken to the Vernon Parish Jail, where he remained at the time this story was posted.

Authorities say the warrants are a result of an ongoing investigation into an inappropriate relationship between Geraci and a 14-year-old female.

Geraci was arrested back in December of 2010 on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was also arrested in April of 2010 on two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, four counts of oral sexual battery, one count of molestation of a juvenile, one count of sexual battery and seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The charges in April carried a $350,000 bond.

Sheriff Craft advises, "It is vitally important that parents review the contents of their children's cellular telephone, social networking pages, and email accounts on a regular basis. Individuals attempting to gain a physical relationship with persons who are underage often utilize electronic means to initiate contact, foster a bond, gain trust, and ultimately exploit the child in requesting, and often times receiving, inappropriate images of the child."

He adds, "It is not uncommon for the same persons to employ electronic means to provide the child with inappropriate images of themselves. Relationships involving such contact evolve over time and the individual often grooms the child to provide photographs and videos which are of an inappropriate nature. Any computer use by underage persons should be conducted in a common area of their residence where a parent can observe, in plain view, any websites which are being visited by the juvenile. Parents also should not underestimate the electronic technology available on cellular telephones as law enforcement is observing an increase in the use of cellular phones in these types of cases."

