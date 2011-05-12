Can you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

It's a requirement for people who want to become U.S. citizens, but passing the U.S. naturalization test is much harder than it appears.

A recent Newsweek survey found 38 percent of natural born Americans could not pass the test themselves.

This is surprising since test-takers are challenged on the most basic fundamentals of American government and history. For example, one question asks test-takers to identify the current President of the United States. Another asks them to name Supreme Court Justices.

There are 100 questions on the exam.

7 News asked local residents some sample questions from the test. All of them were able to correctly identify Barack Obama as President.

Most were also able to identify Bobby Jindal as Louisiana's governor.

Some had a little trouble identifying members of the Supreme Court and answering the correct number of U.S. Senators.

Overall, the participants did well with all of them successfully answering a majority of the questions.

So, how would you do?

