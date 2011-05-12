CPSO arrests three men for burglary in progress

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On May 5, around 11:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a mobile home business located on Broad Street in reference to a burglary.



As deputies arrived and began inspecting the business, they observed a truck leaving the area with a refrigerator in the bed of the truck. After a short pursuit with the truck, deputies were able to stop the truck.

The investigation revealed a new mobile home had been broken into and a refrigerator had been stolen. The owner of the business verified the refrigerator in the back of the truck stopped by deputies was from his mobile home.

Troy M. Walker, 23, Tronald C. Thomas, 43, and Garlund T. Rye, Jr., 22, all of Lake Charles, were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property; and theft over $500.



The stolen refrigerator was recovered and returned to the owner.



Judge Kent Savoie set Thomas and Walker's bond at $6,000, and Rye's bond at $6,500.



CPSO Sgt. Lanny Roberts, Sr. Cpl. Carter Sittig, Cpl. Leonard Crawford, Cpl. Joshua McCoy and Deputy Sidney Hoffpauir were the responding deputies on this case.