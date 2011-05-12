Lake Charles woman arrested for illegal use of access card

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – On May 3, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a report in reference to Catherine M. Webster, 51, of Lake Charles, making unauthorized cash withdrawals from a family member's bank account between January and April 2011.

After detectives reviewed bank records of the victim, Webster, who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest after failing to appear in court on March 22 regarding traffic violation charges, was arrested on May 3 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Webster is charged with 34 counts of unauthorized use of an access card.



Judge Kent Savoie set her bonds at $34,000.

CPSO Detective Rick Burrell is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is continuing with more charges possible.